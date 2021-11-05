CADILLAC — A 20-year-old Harbor Springs man faced a larceny charge during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Austin David Noble was charged with one count of larceny of a firearm for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Sept. 1, 2020, and Feb. 1, 2021, in Antioch Township. If convicted, Noble faces up to five years in prison and/or $2,500 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Noble is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.