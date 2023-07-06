CADILLAC — The Haring Township Board is expected to vote on new amendments made to its solar energy zoning ordinance on July 10.
There are three revisions made to the original ordinance.
“We felt like there were some holes in our ordinance that we wanted to plug up, so this is our response to that,” zoning administrator Mike Green said.
The revisions are as follows:
1) Adding location standards to only permit Primary Solar Energy Systems in the Forest-Recreation Zoning district and to exclude them from being located in any current or planned Township utility service areas.
2) Modifying the landscaping requirements to require multiple staggered rows of evergreen trees to ensure proper screening.
3) Increasing the frequency of the Planning Commission project reviews from once every 10 years once every five years as is typical in other Zoning Ordinances reviewed by the Township as part of the amendment process.
Green said solar farms do not use a lot of utilities, but they take up a lot of space. The first revision would limit where solar projects could be within the township to prevent projects from being placed in places that could be used for other development.
He said forest areas are more isolated with more area and space making it more conducive to solar projects.
“It would be hard to justify not allowing them anywhere in the township,” Green said. “It’s a question of how much we limit them in location and what kind of requirements we put on them is really the question that we’re working through right now.”
The second revision would ensure that there is a strong enough buffer between solar farms from neighboring properties.
The third revision would change project reviews from happening every 10 years to every five years.
Green said there has been interest in putting solar energy projects in Haring Township.
Still, there is concern about the amount of taxable value from the projects.
Until the amendments are approved there is a moratorium for any proposed projects.
