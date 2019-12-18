CADILLAC — This time of year, enjoying a crackling fire sounds like a good idea, but for one driver Tuesday morning it was not.
Haring Township Fire Chief Duane Alworden said his department was dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a vehicle on fire in the Haring Township Walmart parking lot. Once on scene, Alworden said they found a fully involved Cadillac SUV.
While the vehicle was a complete loss, Alworden said there was good news. The vehicle didn’t explode and no one, including the driver or firefighters, was injured.
“The individual was driving down the road and noticed either steam or smoked. (The female driver) pulled into the Walmart parking lot and it started on fire,‘ Alworden said.
Alworden said his assistant fire chief Keith Ball told him the fire appeared to start on the right-hand side of the vehicle in the engine compartment, but the exact cause was unknown.
Once on scene, Alworden said fire crews used foam to extinguish the fire, a wrecker was called and it was hauled away. No other information was available at press time.
