Trevor Alworden starts his workday at 5:30 a.m.
He emerges from his tent, eats breakfast, puts on his green and yellow fire equipment, and gets a briefing around 7 a.m. This briefing includes objectives for the day, weather update, and a safety message. After the briefing, he reports to his division within K and L Fire out of Summerville, Oregon and he gets to work fighting the White River Fire.
He has at least 12 hours ahead of him being a wildland firefighter and he wouldn't have it any other way.
While many are taking the opportunity to enjoy "summer's last weekend," women and men like Alworden are out working this Labor Day. Without people like Alworden, the country would be less safe.
While Alworden has been out west fighting wildfires in Oregon and Colorado as a contracted firefighter, his roots are the Cadillac area. In particular, his roots are with the Haring Township Fire Department and those roots are deep.
The 26-year-old joined the department in May 2012 when he was 18. As he put it, Alworden became a firefighter to follow a family tradition.
"My grandpa spent 33 years with the department and my dad has been a firefighter since 1990. It is a family tradition to follow in their footsteps," he said.
In addition to his firefighter training, Alworden said he also is a certified EMT. The hope is that combination of skills will get him into a full-time fire department, but at the same time, he would like to stay with Haring Township because of his roots.
Working as a contracted firefighter during the wildfire season out west might be how he can do that. Nothing is set in stone, but Alworden said he could foresee a scenario where he travels west during the wildfire season and then in the fall and winter returns to Michigan to serve with the Haring Township Fire Department.
Alworden said being a wildland firefighter fits his personality and work ethic perfectly. He likes to be outside and doing manual labor. On top of that, the scenery is some of the best you will see.
"It's a fun job. If you like camping out, being in a tent for a couple of weeks and seeing some awesome countryside," he said.
As for the job Alworden is doing, he said that can change depending on the terrain. When he was fighting the Pine Gulch Fire in Grand Junction, Colorado he did a lot of patrolling and monitoring. He said his main purpose was to ensure the fire didn't jump the line. He did that for nine days.
Since coming to Oregon and the White River Fire, Alworden said he is again patrolling but also doing what he calls mop up.
"I'm going from the dozer line 100 feet in and taking care of lateral fuels. Anything that will put fire into trees," he said. "It is lots of chainsaw work and if we find hot spots we put a hose on it and mop it up."
Alworden has been out west since the middle of August and is not sure when he will be returning to Michigan, but the wildfire season can last through October, he said.
