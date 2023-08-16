Haring Township board looking to obtain grant to fund scrap tire collection day

CADILLAC — Some Haring Township residents have a lot of scrap tires and no idea what to do with them.
Township supervisor Bob Scarbrough heard a story recently of an individual who purchased a property in the wintertime, only to find when the snow had melted some months later that a “mountain” of scrap tires had been left by the previous owner.
“And now it’s his responsibility to get rid of it,” Scarbrough said during the Haring Township board meeting on Monday.
The good news for that property owner and others in the township is that there could be state funding available to dispose of scrap tires.
Scarbrough said earlier this year he was put into contact with a representative of the Missaukee Conservation District who had previously written a grant for a scrap tire collection program.
This program, administered through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, provides funding to local units of government to host cleanup days.
“Scrap tires pose a fire risk and a human health risk as mosquito breeding grounds,” reads a statement regarding the grant program on EGLE’s website. “Through grants, scrap tires can be processed and used in paving products for roads, manufactured products and energy production.”
Scarbrough request the board grant him the authority to send the Missaukee Conservation District $500 as a fee to be paid to the grant writer. The board granted this request and Scarbrough said he would contact the grant writer and see if they could attend the next township meeting to explain how the program works.
