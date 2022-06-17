Haring Township Board offers support for road enhancement petition

CADILLAC — Cadillac resident Toby Danford was first to approach the podium during the first public comment period of Monday’s Haring Township Board meeting. Danford asked the board for their support regarding an active petition to add signage and road enhancements to the intersection of 32 and 37 roads.
The petition, according to Danford, is meant to push Wexford County officials to take action by adding some kind of flashing light, stop sign or rumble strip to combat distracted driving.
Most recently, a fatal crash took place at the intersection in May, and another accident occurred in April. Danford said these incidents were the final straw for himself and the many other residents who live in the area.
“We’re gonna have a lot of near misses; it’s not just about the accidents,” he said to the board. “There’s a lot of near misses that they’re not taking into account.”
Danford told the board he’d been in communication with the county since the first accident in April, but said they’ve been reluctant to take any action. The main concern Danford has is regarding visibility at the intersection.
Once drivers reach the intersection stop sign, Danford said he measured a distance of 17 feet past the sign before a driver can realistically see cars coming from east and west.
As of Monday’s meeting, Danford’s petition had received 642 signatures. To offer their support, Board Supervisor Bob Scarbrough said he and his fellow board members would sign the petition, which has been posted to Change.org.
“You can get a copy of our minutes when they’re done, stating our board will support anything they can do to improve that,” Scarbrough said
Following public comment, the board discussed having the Haring Township Fire Department coordinate a trash pick up at the cemetery. They also received a brief update from Zoning Administrator Mike Green regarding some possible updates to the Master Plan.
Green said the plan hasn’t been updated since 2009, and he proposed to the board the distribution of a survey so residents could share what they’d like to see added to the township.
In fire department news, Chief Duane Alworden opened several sealed bids from manufacturers across the country that would be willing to build a new truck for the department. After reviewing the bids, Alworden made the decision to give the work to Spencer Manufacturing of South Haven, from which they’ve purchased a truck before.
In new business, the board approved three amendments to Charter Township of Haring Zoning Ordinance No. 45. The amendments are in regard to possible additions of solar energy to the township, and offer definitions, guidelines and requirements necessary to pursue a solar energy project.
In chapter 8, section 802 of the ordinance, definitions have been to differentiate between a small solar energy system affixed to a building or freestanding structure, and a large, primary solar energy system.
A smaller system would be used for a home or small community, and a larger system, or plant, would have the possibility to be fed into a grid.
In chapter 5, titled Table of Special Use Permit Standards, an amendment was made to insert new special use permit standards for solar energy systems, which includes the siting, design and installation requirements needed before a system could be permitted.
The final amendment, section 228, was added to chapter 2 of the ordinance and describes requirements for permitting accessory solar energy systems, which includes their siting, design and installation.
Before concluding the meeting, the board held a discussion about changing the locks on Haring Township Hall. The next Haring Township Board meeting will take place on July 11.
