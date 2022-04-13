CADILLAC — Haring Township could be looking at a few upcoming changes this spring. Discussions surrounding PFAS, the addition of solar power and a need for election workers stood out amongst this month’s multitude of agenda points.
Concerned citizen Audrey Wood made an appearance at last month’s meeting to address the board about PFAS levels in the water near her home. She returned again to see if the board had any updates. Board Chairman Bob Scarbrough informed Wood that a meeting has been planned for Wednesday, April 20 to continue managing the township’s PFAS response.
Scarbrough stated that EGLE has been invited to the meeting, but that the board has yet to receive a response as to whether they would be in attendance. Wood then made reference to a recent PFAS meeting on April 6 where EGLE had mentioned working on their relationship with the township. Scarbrough replied that the board has always had a good relationship with everyone involved in the PFAS resolution process, and that they always will.
“We have pretty good relationships with everyone involved in the process,” he said. “With our engineers, they have good relationships with EGLE. We’re all willing to work together.”
Following public comment, the board members provided their individual updates. Township Clerk Paula Dewey briefly touched on a spoof email situation dealt with earlier this month. Someone posing as a township employee had emailed Dewey asking for their compensation to be changed to direct deposit.
Although the incident was easily resolved, and no money was lost, the board has decided to change their process to change payment methods. Any and all changes regarding payroll will need to be done in person.
Dewey went on to alert the board that they’re in need of more election workers. With training coming up soon, she said any interested parties can contact the board to sign up.
In the zoning report, Zoning Administrator Mike Green shares with the board that he’s been receiving some calls about the possible addition of commercial solar energy to the township. A project to install solar could be in the works soon.
“We put a lot of other standards, decommissioning requirements and things that we felt are necessary to protect the township from any effects of the energy project,” he said. “It would be permitted by special use, I believe in any district, but it will be subject to all of the requirements.”
Area Manager for Infrastructure Alternatives Bob Polanic was present at the meeting to provide an infrastructure report. He also highlighted the PFAS meeting planned for April 20.
Regarding wastewater treatment, Polanic stated that they received an inspection with EGLE for an industrial pretreatment program. Finally, he announced that smoke testing has been scheduled for the last week of April.
During March’s board meeting, members were made aware of possible legislation that would require a security camera be placed on the township’s ballot box for all upcoming elections. The legislation has yet to pass, but in the case that it does before next month’s board meeting, members made a motion stating that Dewey, as clerk, can proceed with coordinating the installation of the security cameras.
Before closing out the meeting, the board considered the addition of a pickle ball court after being approached by a few interested individuals. As of right now, the plan is to seek out local asphalt companies to find out what the cost would be, and then base a potential project on the numbers.
