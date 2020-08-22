Haring Township Fire gets $100K grant

CADILLAC — Roughly 17 years ago the Haring Township Fire Department received a grant to upgrade its air packs and Thursday night Chief Duane Alworden learned his department received another grant for the same purpose.
Alworden said his department was told it would receive $111,014.29 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants program. Alworden said the grant will allow the department to upgrade its air packs which will improve safety for his firefighters.
"We are going to a high-pressure, 45-minute bottle air pack that is lighter than what we have. It is getting more weight off their backs so there should be less back and hip injuries," Alworden said. "The new air packs also offer a tracking device so you can track the location of the firefighters."
Alworden said currently the tracking device is not something his department utilizes. He also said this grant is the second time his department has utilized funding from FEMA to purchase new air packs and these new air packs will be replacing those.
Both Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters also commented Friday on the FEMA grant award to the Wexford County fire department.
Stabenow said firefighters put their lives on the line to protect families, homes, and communities.
"These new resources will provide critical training and give our first responders the equipment they need to better serve the public and do their jobs safely and effectively," she said.
Peters said as communities across Michigan are continuing to work to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19, firefighters like those in Haring Township are navigating even greater risks to their health.
"I am pleased that this federal grant will better equip first responders in Haring Charter Township to do their jobs more safely and effectively during this unprecedented crisis," he said.
Eligible fire departments and Emergency Medical Services organizations in Michigan and across the country can apply for Assistance to Firefighters Grants. These competitive grants help first responders purchase the equipment and obtain the training needed to handle fire-related hazards.
More information about the grant can be found at www.fema.gov/firegrants.2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.