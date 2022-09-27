Haring Township to send out citizen survey ahead of master plan update

CADILLAC — The Haring Township hasn’t sent out a citizen survey since the 1990s, but in anticipation of a master plan update, township staff think it’s time to hear from the people.
Master plans are used to help municipalities coordinate future development, and they often outline anticipated infrastructure changes, or additional industry. The how, the where and the when of these projects is also often detailed in the master plan.
Zoning Administrator Mike Green said the township is currently following its 2014 master plan, but the last eight years have brought the addition of a wastewater treatment plant and several new businesses, demonstrating the need for an update.
Before the new plan can be developed, Green said he and the Haring Township Board have been interested in gathering the opinions of township residents regarding what they’d like to see added to the community. Although the survey has not yet been developed, Green said they’re expecting to send it out with winter tax bills.
At the moment, Green said there’s been some review of citizen survey’s from neighboring townships to help point them in the right direction. He anticipates that the questions will be used to assess the needs of township residents, but also to reevaluate the demographics of the community.
“There’s a lot of information in the plan that hasn’t been updated for a while, obvious things like the census numbers, looking at land use, too,” Green said. “I think, for me, my hope in it is to try to better plan uses for the area, look at whether we want to reintroduce residential in parts of this area, with mixed use with commercial and industrial.”
The possibility of adding more real estate to the township has been a consideration of township staff for some time, Green said, but the cost continues to be an obstacle.
Recent inflation has brought the cost of materials even higher, and Green isn’t sure how it could fit into the plan. But if it were found to be a demand of the community, he said the next step would be to take a look at township regulations, like lot size requirements, and see if there are ways to make housing more affordable.
Once the opinions and recommendations of township residents are heard, Green said it will much easier to decide what will be prioritized in the master plan. No matter how the plan turns out, Green said he would like to see a heavier focus on redeveloping and maximizing current township developments, as opposed to developing untouched land.
The township is flanked by plenty of agriculture space and forest, and Green believes the residents won’t want to see that all taken over by development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.