Haring Township votes to formally dissolve DDA

CADILLAC — When Haring Township trustee Molly Whetstone came back on the board in 2011, she thought the township had done away with its Downtown Development Authority.
According to the state of Michigan, it had not.
At its May meeting, the Haring Township board unanimously voted to formally dissolve its DDA.
Township supervisor Bob Scarbrough said they have kicked this can down the road several times before and they need to formally respond to the state that they no longer have an active DDA.
Township clerk Kirk Soule said last year accountant Mike Cool brought it to their attention that the DDA hadn’t been disbanded.
On April 24, 2000, the township signed an ordinance giving it a DDA. However, due to tax reasons, the DDA basically disbanded itself.
“So there lies the problem,‘ Soule said.
To formally disband the DDA, the township’s attorney Ron Reddick will need to draft up a new ordinance that the township will sign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.