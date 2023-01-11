CADILLAC — In an effort to continue tackling PFAS levels in local water, the Haring Township Board has approved plans for an expansion to its water supply system.
Project Engineer for Gosling Czubak Engineering, Timothy Korson, approached the board during its monthly meeting Monday to outline project details for the public and receive a yes vote to move forward with site selection.
For those in the audience who were without context, Korson first explained that the township is home to two active water supply wells, one of which has detectable levels of PFAS. This site is a primary water source for the Wexford-Missaukee ISD Career Tech Center.
Although the levels detected are below the state limit, meaning no immediate action is required on the part of the township, Korson said the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has defined PFAS as an emerging contaminant. Therefore, an early start to eliminating the chemical’s presence is considered a step in the right direction.
Korson added that PFAS chemicals have also been detected in a subdivision near Baker College of Cadillac. The proposed project would tackle both sites.
“Part of the project would be one new source of water supply, a new type one water well, and then second to extend water to those customers in that subdivision,” he said. “And then also extend water up to the ISD.”
The estimated cost of the project is around $1.8 million dollars, but the township is hopeful to receive funding through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. Haring Township submitted an intent to apply form with the fund in November. If awarded, the money would be delivered in the form of a loan, but Korson said there is the potential for future loan forgiveness, ultimately turning the funds into a grant.
There are three potential sites being considered for the construction of the new well, but before the installation process can begin, there are several inspections that need to be completed. The township board voted unanimously to give Korson approval to move forward with the project and start the site inspection process.
