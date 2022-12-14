CADILLAC — A commercial solar farm is on its way to Haring Township, dependent on a confirmation of project conditions requested by the township planning commission.
Commission members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the project, proposed by Holland-based renewable energy developer Prism Power Partners, provided that the company agrees to a series of conditions that would ensure their liability for road damage, solidify their estimated cost of decommissioning, grant the township right of entry onto the site with reasonable notice, and set parameters for working hours during construction.
Additionally, if Prism Power Partners fails to comply with any of the aforementioned conditions, the commission requests the right to remove the project and take any legal steps necessary that require the company to recover any cost associated with the removal and restore the site to its original, nonhazardous state.
Now that a yes vote has been made, Haring Township Zoning Administrator Mike Green said the commission will meet with Prism Power Partners in anticipation of its compliance with the caveats.
If the company agrees, Prism Power Partners will receive its special use permit from the township, and a timeline for project completion will be set.
Before the commission’s vote, a third and final public hearing was held to address any lingering concerns from area residents. Several members of the community came with closing questions and comments for Prism Power Partners Engineer Jeremy Jones, who has acted as representative for the company through the public hearing process.
Haring Township resident Susan Marcum has been vocal about her concerns for environmental health, solar farm efficiency, solar panel materials and panel production at prior public hearings. Marcum returned to reiterate her earlier concerns and to add one to the list in regard to local employment opportunity during the farm’s construction and lifespan.
“I was under the understanding that we would be able to hire some people from the area for good paying jobs,” she said. “Because there’s been a lot of advertisement on TV lately that said that they are union jobs, they’re high paying jobs and that there would be a few 100.”
Marcum followed up with Jones on the potential for local jobs and said she was told that employment opportunities would be mostly in the electrical field and that Prism Power Partners already has a Muskegon-based company in mind to contract with for construction. She encouraged Jones to seek local labor when it came to tasks like landscaping and pollination of site vegetation — a natural resource maintenance effort previously promised by Prism.
Township resident Rodney Welliver said his time spent working for DTE Energy has provided him with some knowledge on solar field implementation and efficiency, and believes the proposed project would not be as successful as promised, both in terms of its cost-effectiveness and its ability to produce energy for the township.
“What I’m concerned with mostly ... is you turn around and spin 208 acres committed to a solar field that won’t produce the electricity, nor the coverage of the serviced homes that they’re advertising here,” he said. “It’s gonna be much less than that.”
In response to those opposed to the project, resident Theron Parker said if Prism Power Partners is looking to deliver on a business model that they believe will be fruitful, then chances are it will be successful, because they’re incentivized to make money. He added that as long as they don’t violate the conditions put forth by the commission, then he sees no reason to oppose the project.
