CADILLAC — Matthew Trout visits the Harm Reduction office in Cadillac on a regular basis.
Trout used to come to talk to a physician, who would prescribe him medications for treatment of his opioid dependency.
Today, he comes just to talk.
Trout said he’s been completely off opioids for a couple of weeks now. Before that, he had been addicted for much of his adult life.
Trout, 38, was originally prescribed opioids as a pain management tool for a number of genetic conditions he’s lived with since birth, including severe scoliosis and ankylosing spondylitis, which caused his vertebrae to fuse, and his posture to shrink from over 6 feet tall to just over 4 feet tall today. Trout said he also was in a bad car crash at 19 years old that caused a lot of nerve damage and exacerbated his pain.
Over the years, Trout said doctors gradually increased the dosage and potency of the drugs he was on. Within about a decade, Trout said he was a full-fledged addict who wouldn’t think twice about swallowing dozens of pills at a time and chasing them with alcohol and other drugs.
“There was no limit to what I could take,” Trout said. “I would wake up every day, and start my Easter egg hunt (for more pills). I never expected to live to see 30.”
Trout moved to Northern Michigan about six years ago to get away from the people in his life who were using. Trout said he didn’t necessarily want to get out of the lifestyle, describing himself as a functioning addict, but by that time, pills were becoming more expensive. He also worried about overdosing one day or severely damaging his kidneys and liver — something he considered to be an inevitability, given how much he was using.
“I made a promise to myself that if I lived to be 30, I would get out of that lifestyle,” Trout said.
As soon as he arrived at his new home in Harrietta, he made an appointment with a local doctor to get on a medication-assisted treatment program. Medication-assisted treatment makes use of drugs such as suboxone, naltrexone and sublocade to ease patients off the opioids they formerly were getting on the streets.
For a couple of years, he saw a doctor in Traverse City, but when Harm Reduction Michigan began offering MAT appointments at its Cadillac location during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he started to go there.
“It’s a 20-minute drive now, instead of 45 minutes,” Trout said.
In addition to seeing a physician at Harm Reduction, Trout said he also started to open up to the staff about his struggles. While Trout has attended numerous drug counseling sessions in his day, he said there was something different about Harm Reduction that brought him back time after time.
“I’m comfortable talking to them,” Trout said. “They’re good people. They’re not judgmental ... they treat me with the utmost respect. They made me feel like a person from the very first day. I don’t know where I’d be today if it wasn’t for them.”
Pam Lynch, director of Harm Reduction Michigan, said talking to patients in a respectful and nonjudgmental way is one of the most important tenants of the organization’s philosophy and treatment approach.
Given the amount of addiction that exists in the world, in addition to the recent unprecedented surge in overdose deaths in the U.S., those at Harm Reduction Michigan see the problem as much more complicated than merely a series of bad choices; viewing addiction as a medical condition caused by a host of variables including genetics, past trauma and the individual’s upbringing, Harm Reduction take pains to remove — on an organization-wide level — any negative labels that historically have been assigned to addicts by society.
Approaching the issue this way, Lynch said they are far more likely to reach people and make a real difference in the communities they serve.
The name, “Harm Reduction,” is in reference to the organization’s ultimate goal — to minimize the damage caused by addiction, both to individuals and to society at large.
Access to a physician that can prescribe medications is often the first service that Harm Reduction patients sign up for, but it’s just as often not the last.
They also offer peer recovery support, screening, referral and linkage to care for hepatitis B, C and HIV/AIDS patients, clean syringes, cooking spoons, condoms, naloxone (an overdose reversing drug), kits to test drugs to ensure they don’t contain fentanyl and other impurities, and other items to reduce the spread of disease and the number of people dying from overdoses.
Since Harm Reduction opened its doors in Cadillac, Lynch said 99 people have accessed their outpatient treatment program — 57 of which still are in the program.
In 2021, Lynch said they tested 92 people for Hepatitis C and 41 came back positive, which is a positivity rate of 43%. Lynch said a promising sign that the organization is reducing the harm caused by drugs is that the positivity rate declined by 10% in 2022 (out of 69 patients tested), possibly as a result of Hep C treatments provided through the organization.
“We treated a number of people in Cadillac,” Lynch said. “They don’t ever test negative again because the antibody will stay in their system and they will start testing RNA negative. ... If they get cured they will no longer test RNA positive but will always test HCV antibody positive, but once RNA negative, they are not infectious to others.”
In 2022, Lynch said 22 patients began or completed Hepatitis C treatment.
Harm Reduction staffer Derrick Smith said since opening in Cadillac, they’ve received reports of 156 people being brought back from overdose with naloxone. He said an important thing to keep in mind when considering this statistic is that overdose reversals likely are widely under-reported in the area.
Lynch said they’re in the process of applying for grant funding to pay for a study to examine in more detail the impact of the free naloxone program in Northern Michigan and elsewhere.
Recently, District Health Department No. 10 unveiled its new Syringe Service Program — an initiative inspired by Harm Reduction.
“Harm Reduction Michigan has been doing this work locally for years. We are trying to support these efforts by providing additional access to supplies for when Harm Reduction Michigan is not open,” DHD No. 10 Community Health Supervisor Jen Hansen said. “We work closely with them and also provide referral information to them as well as treatment and recovery resources in the kits we provide.”
If not for the services offered by Harm Reduction, Trout said he likes to think he wouldn’t have relapsed into heavy opioid use again, but he just doesn’t know.
Trout said seeing numerous family members and friends die from overdoses or as a result of activities related to drugs is motivation enough to stay away from opioids.
“Life is short,” Trout said. “I’ve been to a lot of funerals. I live a solitary life now.”
To keep himself occupied, Trout said he comes to Harm Reduction at least once a month to help out with whatever staff needs him to do. That can be as simple as holding a door for someone or carrying supplies from one room to the next. Trout said he also likes to talk with patients who are going through the same types of struggles that he has experienced.
“It gives me something to do ... it helps me,” Trout said. “I still know a lot of addicts, and none of them have anything going for them. I might not have anything going for me, either. But I’m surviving.”
