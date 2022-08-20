Harm Reduction MI partners with Cadillac business to give Narcan access to those in need

CADILLAC — Driving down the north end of Mitchell Street in downtown Cadillac you might have missed a white box tucked in alone on the sidewalk near Owl Eye Coffee Roasters.
The unassuming box wasn’t placed to garner attention. Its contents are free to anyone and when used correctly it will save lives. The white box is full of Narcan kits and it is one of 11 around the Northern Michigan region. Like the other boxes, which includes one outside an Airbnb in Glen Arbor and another outside a tattoo parlor in Manistee, the purpose is to try and address a drug problem that is shared throughout the region — addiction.
It also is a partnership between businesses and community members and Harm Reduction Michigan. Harm Reduction Michigan’s mission is to decrease substance use-related harms in Michigan, in a respectful manner, in collaboration with people who use drugs and alcohol. The organization has several office locations including one in Cadillac.
Harm Reduction Michigan Outreach Derrick Smith said having zero-barrier access to Narcan kits for those who may need them is huge. He said while police and EMS are likely going to come on the scene quickly, the true first responders to overdoses are the people who are with the person who is overdosing. Having access to Narcan could be the difference between life and death.
“There is no limit on what they can take. We will restock,” Smith said. “If people are taking a case at a time, we may lower what we put in there but there will always be some available.”
The box has been there since Aug. 15 and can hold 48 Narcan kits, which include two doses. He said the only use for Narcan is to reverse an overdose on opioids and won’t produce a high. It also won’t help revive a person overdosing on anything that is not an opioid. Each kit has instructions.
For Aaron Fekete, who owns Owl Eye Coffee Roasters with his wife Jin, putting the life-saving Narcan in a place where anyone could access it was a no-brainer.
“I do have other passions from coffee. My undergraduate degree was in psychology. I was set on a burning desire to help those struggling with addiction,” he said. “Something I, and many, know too much about. Addiction, legalities aside, is a form of self-imposed slavery, a slippery slope, that spirals out of control until its goal is achieved — the death of the host.”
Fekete said he hopes in this little way he can give back to the community, provide support and give resources to those struggling with addiction. While it is a small step, it’s one less step society needs to take in coming together, recognizing the dignity of human life, and taking the fight back to the front lines.
“We hope to build on resources geared towards addiction assistance and recovery in the future,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.