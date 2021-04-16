CADILLAC — Northern Michigan residents now have another way of obtaining a COVID-19 vaccination.
Harm Reduction Michigan's Cadillac office, located at 850 N Mitchell St. STE B, recently received a shipment of Moderna shots and is administering the vaccine to anyone who'd like one.
Director Pam Lynch said in order to be a location where the vaccine is administered, they needed to get approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Harm Reduction Michigan is an organization that provides services and items to people struggling with addiction, including medication assisted treatment, naloxone, clean syringes and drug test strips, to name a few things.
Although the organization primarily serves a certain segment of the population, anyone in the general public is welcome to schedule an appointment with them for a Moderna vaccine.
Lynch said her hope is that people who don't normally see what Harm Reduction Michigan does in the community will learn more about them by visiting the office for a vaccine shot.
To schedule an appointment, call (231) 468-2355.
