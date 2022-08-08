CADILLAC — The annual Harrietta Blueberry festival celebrated 15 years this weekend.
The festival honored the blueberry by selling different blueberry flavored sweets.
“I can’t complain, it’s terrific,” said volunteer Pat McRoberts. “We had a better turn out this year.”
The blueberry festival was held Saturday, Aug. 6 and had events all day.
Some of the event highlights were the pancake breakfast, parade, and the silent auction.
The parade featured classic cars and tractors and even the Harrietta Yetti made an appearance.
This year the festival welcomed Cadillac native Dynamite the Clown in the parade.
“I’m doing it in honor of my mother,” said Dynamite. “She was born and raised here.”
After getting out of the army in 1954, Dynamite decided he wanted to “do something jolly” and became a clown. He has been in business for 60 years and still going strong. He just got back from being in Detroit for a year.
Inside of the Harrietta United Methodist Church, quilts hung over the back of all the pews.
Harrietta resident Dora Zakrajsek has been sewing for 90 years. She had 15 quilts ranging in sizes for sale.
The 97 year old had been sewing since the Depression and her mother made all of their clothes.
Zakrajsek donates her quilts to women’s shelters and homeless shelters in the area. Armed with her solid steel 60-year-old sewing machine, she is able to make a quilt a week.
“Everyone in the family learned to sew by age 7,” said Zakrajsek’s granddaughter Lora. “She taught everyone.”
Another event that was open to the public was the U-pick Blueberries and Tours at Harrietta’s Blueberry Hill.
The 3-acre hill had 12 different varieties of blueberries to pick from. It takes blueberries five years to reach adulthood and some rows of blueberries have been on that hill since 1984.
“The sweetness of the blueberry depends on the leaves to fruit ratio,” said owner Larry Waldo.
Waldo said that harvest time is from mid July to Labor Day.
