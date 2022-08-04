Harrietta Blueberry Festival celebrates 15th year

CADILLAC — Come for the blueberries, stay for the classic cars; the Harrietta Blueberry Festival is back and celebrating its 15th anniversary on Saturday.
Some highlights of the festival are the blueberry pie eating contest and the parade.
The festival was originally started by the Methodist Church in Harrietta.
“They were looking for something to do for the community,” said Chairperson Rosemary Rokita. “They just want to bring the community together, have everybody do things, and just have some fun.”
Volunteers new and old are mostly community based, but some are from around the state.
The Catholic church is celebrating its 100th year in Harrietta and will be having a silent auction to help raise money to install a chair lift that will help people go into the social hall in the basement.
The itinerary of events is as follows:
Saturday, August 6
• 8 a.m. — Blueberry Pancake Breakfast at the Slagle-Harrietta Fire Dept. Hall
• 9 a.m. — Rummage and Bake sale at HUMC Hall
• 9 a.m. — Country Crafts at the village Hall and Main Street
• 9 a.m. — 100 Year Celebration/Open House at St. Edward Catholic Church
• 9 a.m. — Silent Auction at St. Edward Catholic Church
• 9 a.m. — Historical Harrietta (50-50 bake sale) at the Harrietta Museum
• 9 a.m. — U-Pick Blueberries and Tours at Harrietta’s Blueberry Hill
• 10 a.m. — Blueberry Pies on Main Street
• 10 a.m. — Blueberry Ice Cream Social on Main Street (Davis Ave.)
• 10 a.m. — Geocaching at Village Park
• 10 a.m. — HBF Silent Auction on Main Street
• 10 a.m. — Petting Zoo across from the Slagle-Harrietta Fire Dept. Hall
• 11 a.m. — Parade
• 11:30 a.m. — Music with Silver Creek Revival
• Noon — Children’s games at the HUMC yard
• 1:30 p.m. — Pie Eating Contest on Main Street
• 1:45 p.m. — Frozen T-shirt Contest on Main Street
• 2 p.m. — Fire Dept. Dunk Tank at the Fire Hall yard
