Saturday, August 5
• Blueberry Pancake Breakfast 8 to 11 a.m. at Slagle-Harrietta Fire Department Hall
• Blueberry Ice Cream Social 10 a.m. until gone on Main Street (Davis Ave.)
• Blueberry Pies (handheld) 10 a.m. until gone on Main Street
• Blueberries Pints/quarts 10 a.m. until gone on Main Street
• Hamburger/Hotdog Lunch Noon until gone at Harrietta United Methodist Church (HUMC)
• Open House/Ticket Raffle 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church
• Rummage Sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Harrietta United Methodist Church Hall
• Craft Show/Country Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Village Hall and Village Streets
• Decorated Bike Contest 10 a.m. at HUMC Yard
• Geocaching 10 to 11 a.m. at Village Park
• HBF Silent Auction 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Main Street
• Petting Zoo 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Across from Fire Hall
• Parade 11 a.m.
• Music with Silver Creek Revival 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Children’s Games with prizes Noon to 1:30 p.m. at HUMC Yard
• Pie Eating Contest 1:30 p.m. on Main Street
• Frozen T-Shirt Contest 1:45 p.m. on Main Street
