Saturday, August 5

• Blueberry Pancake Breakfast 8 to 11 a.m. at Slagle-Harrietta Fire Department Hall

• Blueberry Ice Cream Social 10 a.m. until gone on Main Street (Davis Ave.)

• Blueberry Pies (handheld) 10 a.m. until gone on Main Street

• Blueberries Pints/quarts 10 a.m. until gone on Main Street

• Hamburger/Hotdog Lunch Noon until gone at Harrietta United Methodist Church (HUMC)

• Open House/Ticket Raffle 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church

• Rummage Sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Harrietta United Methodist Church Hall

• Craft Show/Country Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Village Hall and Village Streets

• Decorated Bike Contest 10 a.m. at HUMC Yard

• Geocaching 10 to 11 a.m. at Village Park

• HBF Silent Auction 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Main Street

• Petting Zoo 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Across from Fire Hall

• Parade 11 a.m.

• Music with Silver Creek Revival 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Children’s Games with prizes Noon to 1:30 p.m. at HUMC Yard

• Pie Eating Contest 1:30 p.m. on Main Street

• Frozen T-Shirt Contest 1:45 p.m. on Main Street

"

"