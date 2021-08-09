HARRIETTA — The Harrietta Blueberry Festival once again brought a blue hue to the eastern part of Wexford County on Saturday.
At 11 a.m., guests gathered on Davis Avenue to watch the parade with Queen and King Katherine and Jim Vogler. Classic cars, farm animals and residents dressed in blue from head-to-toe all joined in this year’s parade. The Harrietta Yeti also made an appearance.
Spectators lined the streets waving and reaching for candy as various floats drove by, tossing treats and beaded necklaces along the road. Vendors were also present at the festival selling popcorn, jewelry and various other goods. There also were kids games, Pie eating and frozen t-shirt contests for the younger festival-goers to enjoy.
After the parade, the Harrietta Methodist Church grilled burgers, while the Harrietta Fire Department offered hot dogs. The community event also featured a silent auction and musical performances by Keenan Cooper and Luke Winslow King.
