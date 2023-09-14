CADILLAC — A 65-year-old Harrietta man is awaiting sentencing after he was found guilty of a single drug dealing-related offense during a recent jury trial in Wexford County 28th Circuit Court.
Jeffrey Scott Plomb was found guilty during his one-day August trial of one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance — methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on April 6, 2022, in Slagle Township.
Once the prosecution and defense rested, and jury instructions were given, it took the jury approximately 55 minutes to reach its verdict, according to Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman. She also said the jury exited the courtroom to deliberate at around 4:20 p.m. on the day of the trial.
The charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or $25,000, but there is a second or subsequent offense notice that could enhance the sentence. The enhancement, however, was not considered by the jury. If the court chooses to sentence Plomb on the second or subsequent offense notice, he faces up to 40 years in prison and/or $50,000 in fines.
Before the start of the trial, a habitual offender fourth offense notice was dismissed by the prosecutor’s office, according to court documents. This dismissal, known as a nolle prosequi, is a formal notice of abandonment by a plaintiff or prosecutor of all or part of a suit or action.
With the jury’s verdict given, Plomb is awaiting sentencing, and it is scheduled on Oct. 9 in the circuit court.
