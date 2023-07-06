CADILLAC — A 52-year-old Harrietta man faced multiple assault-related charges during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Joseph Daniel Jennings was charged with count each of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and domestic violence for his alleged connection with an incident on June 28 in Boon Township.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Jennings is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 9 p.m. on June 28, a trooper from the Michigan State Police Post responded to a report of an alleged assault that took place at an address 34 Road in Boon Township, according to a release by the MSP. Once on scene, police said the trooper arrived and spoke with the alleged victim.
The victim alleged Jennings attacked and strangled her and police said she had visible injuries to her head, arms and legs. Police said Jennings, however, denied those allegations, but he was still placed under arrest and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
The court issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond and Jennings is scheduled to be back in court on July 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.