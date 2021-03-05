CADILLAC — A 21-year-old Harrietta man was charged with multiple drug-related offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Austin Wesley Hornback was charged with one count of possession of Ketamine second or subsequent offense, operating while intoxicated, controlled substance second offense notice and operating while licenses suspended revoked or denied for his connection with an incident on Jan. 6 in Selma Township.
If convicted on the Ketamine-related offense, Hornback faces up to four years in prison and/or $4,000 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. Hornback is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for March 9.
