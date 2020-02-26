Harrietta man charged with felony domestic violence

CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Harrietta man was charged with a domestic violence-related felony and multiple misdemeanors after he was arraigned in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Colton Dean Bowen was charged with domestic violence third offense for his connection with an incident on Jan. 24 in Cadillac. If convicted, Bowen faces up to five years in prison and/or fines as high as $5,000.
Bowen also was charged with multiple misdemeanor offenses from a separate file stemming from his connection with an incident also on Jan. 24. The charges include operating while license suspended, revoked or denied, failure to report an accident and reckless driving.
The charges in question from both cases are only accusations. Bowen is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $500 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference on the felony-related case was scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 3.
