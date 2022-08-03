Harrietta man charged with unarmed robbery in connection with July 6 incident

MESICK — A Harrietta man is facing multiple criminal charges after police say he assaulted someone in a grocery store and stole their wallet.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, troopers from the MSP Cadillac Post arrested 37-year-old Christopher Carl Simmons during a traffic stop for speeding on July 31. Simmons was wanted for an unarmed robbery and other felony charges investigated by the MSP Cadillac Post earlier during the month.
On Wednesday, July 6, troopers were called to a report of an assault that occurred at the Mesick Market Grocery Store. The victim claimed a former friend, Simmons, attacked him in the store, took his wallet, removed two debit cards and threw the wallet back at him. Surveillance footage was reviewed, and a report submitted to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office. A warrant was issued on July 28.
Simmons was arraigned on Aug. 1, in the 84th District Court in Wexford County for one count unarmed robbery, one count larceny in a building, and one count larceny from a person.
His bond was set at 10% of $2,500. His next scheduled court appearance is on Aug. 16 at 2 p.m.
