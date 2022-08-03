CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Harrietta man faced larceny and robbery offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Christopher Carl Simmons was charged with larceny from the person, a bank card and Bridge card, larceny in a building, a bank card and Bridge card, and unarmed robbery, bank card and Bridge card, for his connection with an incident on July 6 in Mesick.
If convicted of the larceny from the person offense, Simmons faces up to 10 years in prison and up to four years in and/or $5,000 on the other larceny offense. The unarmed robbery could result in a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Simmons is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a 10% of $2,500 bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Aug. 9.
