CADILLAC — A 57-year-old Harrietta man was sentenced to prison recently after a jury found him guilty of a single methamphetamine-related offense.
Jackie Elwin Todd was sentenced to at least three years in prison and up to 30 years with 123 days credit for a jury conviction of possession of methamphetamine. He also was sentenced as a habitual offender fourth offense notice by the court.
Todd was found guilty during his one-day trial of the single methamphetamine-related offense for his connection with an incident on July 23, 2022, in Harrietta. Once the prosecution and defense rested, and jury instructions were given, it took the jury approximately 67 minutes to reach its verdict, Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman previously said.
In addition to the prison sentence, Todd also was ordered to pay $198 in fines which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while he is incarcerated.
