HARRIETTA — It is not uncommon these days for people to acknowledge the work of those on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whether it is doctors, nurses, paramedics, EMTs or other first responders, the work they are doing is not going unnoticed. Recently, the Village of Harrietta decided it also wanted to recognize the work and sacrifices of these men and women.
Harrietta Treasurer Carol Haase said the village was alerted to a Facebook post of a picture of a tree with a white and red ribbon around it to show support for first responders.
"I got the idea of putting these ribbons all through Harrietta. I called a few friends and the idea took off," she said. "I looked at a map of our area and asked if they could make and hang ribbons in their respective area. It happened overnight."
Between 30-35 ribbons are hanging along the north and south ends of M-37, east and west 30 Road coming into the village, heading north into Harrietta from Caberfae and all through the village, according to Haase.
In the village, Haase said there are ribbons on each street sign and pole, the four corners, in front of the post office, village hall, fire department, and the curve. She also said residents within the village are encouraged to hang a ribbon on their mailboxes.
"Harrietta has heart. The wonderful people that live here just amaze me. Whenever we have an event, especially a fundraiser, we have workers and supporters," she said. "With this Coronavirus, these people started distancing before there was an order for it. Harrietta is a small community, but we are happy to report no cases here."
