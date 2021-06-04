Harrietta town hall hosting open house after remodel

HARRIETTA — The Village of Harrietta has put the finishing touches on the updating of the historical Harrietta Village Hall.
The village will be having an open house for viewing of the building on Sunday, June 6, from 1 to 3 p.m.
The village is renting the space out for various weddings, reunions, memorials, graduations, dinners and other events.
There are two levels available to rent. The lower level has a kitchen with tables and chairs, a refrigerator and stoves. The upper level is a large hall with tables and chairs and a small stage.
At this time the building rents out for $50 per floor or $75 for both with a deposit. Please call (231) 444-9101 for further information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.