Harrietta is not a loud place.
It is quiet.
That is part of the allure of the small village in rural Wexford County for the people who decide to live there. That was the case for Lorne and Carol Haase when they moved to Harrietta in March 2003 from downstate and New Haven.
On Wednesday, Harrietta got a little quieter as Lorne died after he lost his fight against Leukemia. He was 82.
While his family, friends and the Harrietta area are undoubtedly mourning his loss, this death was impactful across the state. Who says you can’t make a difference living in Northern Michigan? Not Lorne.
Mere hours after his passing Wednesday afternoon, Wexford County Equalization Director and Administrator Joe Porterfield informed the members of the board of commissioners and everyone in attendance at the meeting of Lorne’s passing. Several commissioners also mentioned Lorne in their board comments, including Joe Hurlburt and Ben Townsend.
During Lorne and Carol’s nearly 20 years in the Harrietta area, both have been active in local government and organizations. For Lorne that included being the village president of Harrietta, on the Slagle-Harrietta Fire Department Board and on the Wexford County Road Commission Board.
It was his appointment to the road commission, however, that got Lorne involved in things at a state level.
He has served on the Northern Michigan Association of Road Commission as a member and both its chairman and vice-chairman.
That led to him also serving on the County Road Association Commissioners Committee.
Wexford County Road Commission Engineer and Manager Karl Hanson said he has been with the agency since 2005, and he first met Lorne when he was the village president. The two worked together to get funding on a Harrietta bridge project after it was washed out. When Lorne became a road commission board member, that collaboration continued.
“He is definitely going to be missed and not just here but at the state level,” Hanson said. “He has been our leader (board chairman) for a long time but he also was a friend as well. He was definitely an easy guy to talk to, many knew him and many liked him.”
Since Lorne was still active on the county road commission, Hanson said his seat on the five-member board will eventually have to be filled by the board of county commissioners.
On Thursday, as news of Lorne’s death started reaching outside the area, it also made its way to Lansing and the County Road Association of Michigan.
CRA Director Denise Donahue said Lorne’s passing was being mourned by county road commissions all across the state from the Upper Peninsula to the Lower Peninsula and that included the CRA board and staff. For those who knew Lorne, it probably was not a surprise that Donahue said everyone knew Lorne.
He was definitely not a passive attendee at any functions and made comments when appropriate.
“I knew Lorne in a business sense and he was the kind of man who recognized in order to do the best for your community you have to be active on the state level. You have to travel and talk to people and see what they are doing,” Donahue said. “He really was engaged in things at a higher level.”
During his time serving on the state committee, Donahue said he was on the subcommittees for training and education. That means he helped to rewrite the handbook used by all road commissions. She said Lorne was influential and involved when it came to the roads of the state and his region.
“We will miss him. He was funny and kind. He also got very animated when he talked about his family and their doings,” Donahue said. “We are going to miss him.”
Former Wexford County Road Commission Manager Alan Cooper retired in February 2021 after more than 30 years at the agency. Cooper said he has known Lorne for more than 20 years.
Like Hanson, Cooper said he first met Lorne when he was the village president. While their relationship started as a professional one, Cooper said eventually they became friends. That friendship only blossomed once he retired.
Cooper said he last talked to Lorne on Tuesday, but he wasn’t able to communicate well. While it was a one-way conversation, Cooper said he was glad he got to see his friend one last time. He also said he will miss his personality and how he was always talking to people.
Since his retirement, Cooper said Lorne had become a good friend and a person he enjoyed going out to dinner with and just talking to.
“Lorne was one of the nicest guys you would meet. He could connect with just about anyone,” Cooper said. “He knew a lot of people.”
Since his death, Wednesday, Lorne’s wife of more than 50 years Carol was going through pictures to get ready for the funeral.
Before his time in northern Michigan, Carol said he was born in Detroit and was a heavy equipment mechanic. He owned a motorcycle shop and sold aftermarket accessories for Honda Gold Wing Motorcycles. Carol said this included trailers and pop-up campers. She also said he built trikes and sidecars for customers.
When they retired, Carol said they moved up to Harrietta but he still worked on motorcycles. Many of his customers followed him up to northern Michigan so Lorne could continue to service their motorcycles. This included people from out of state, according to Carol.
Eventually, Carol said he fully retired and focused on other endeavors such as the fire department board and the road commission.
Working on motorcycles appealed to Lorne because it allowed him to improve things and Carol said that also is likely what drove him to serve as village president and on the various boards.
“He enjoyed making changes and improving things. He enjoyed getting involved and doing things,” she said. “He wasn’t the type of person to sit around and watch TV. He was a leader and he loved leading the charge and helping people.”
In addition to the public service, Carol said he loved motorcycles and snowmobiling. For that reason, he belonged to the Winter Warriors and Cadillac Winter Promotions. He spent many hours grooming the local trails during the winter months.
She also said his family was the most important thing to him.
