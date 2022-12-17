HARRIETTA — It has been a long five years for Harrietta resident Lora Small.
Unable to work due to chronic pain, Small has fought to obtain disability benefits as she and her partner try to survive on one fixed income.
“I’m on my third try and I can’t work, so it’s been difficult,” she said.
On top of all that, Small has dealt with clinical depression and requires a cane to get around.
In the winter, Small said she uses wood to heat her home, which has been in her family since the 1990s. Every year, Small said her partner Rodney Kushmaul would obtain a permit to go out and cut down their own wood.
After a car accident left them without a vehicle, the couple had no way to go out and gather wood for the upcoming winter season. That’s when Small’s friend Christina Koschmider decided to step up and help.
Koschmider nominated Small for the Cadillac News Believe ... Christmas Wishes Do Come True campaign to receive 22 cords of wood to keep warm this winter.
“Lora has been a really good friend of mine for many, many years and more than once, she has helped me out,” Koschmider said. “I knew she needed wood and I didn’t have the means to get it for her, so I thought I would try the newspaper.”
Small did a little more than simply help her friend out. Koschmider said she and Small rented an apartment together many years ago. At the time, Koschmider was suffering from bipolar disorder and was going from one job to another or had no job at all.
To ensure the pair both had a roof over their heads, Koschmider said Small paid the rent for several months and took care of her in a time of need. Even after moving into separate homes, she said Small continues to send her messages and check up on her.
“She is kind and she is bubbly and she is loving,” Koschmider said. “She loves her family. She loves her friends.”
Whispering Pines Cutstock in McBain and SRM Concrete decided to team up to grant Small’s wish. Whispering Pines Cutstock supplied the 22 cords of wood, and SRM Concrete delivered the cords right to Small’s property.
“We got firewood here at the business and I felt that maybe there was something I can do to help her out,” Miller said.
“We like to help the community,” Tom Chrisell from SRM Concrete added.
Small said one cord of wood typically lasts under a week. Depending on the weather, Kushmaul said 22 cords of wood should last the couple quite a while.
“We don’t have to worry about being cold for the winter,” he said.
As the cords were being dumped in her wood pile, Small said she was very thankful to Koschmider and the two companies that partnered up to grant the wish.
“I don’t have to worry about this weather anymore because we’re getting all of this wood,” she said.
“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. It’s actually such a lifesaver and we’re so grateful.”
