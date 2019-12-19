Harrietta woman sentenced for possession of drugs on school property

CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Harrietta woman is headed to prison after she was sentenced in 28th Circuit Court for a guilty plea to possessing drugs on school property.
Devin Jean Plomb was sentenced to 22 months-20 years in prison with 205 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine on school or library property. She also was sentenced to 365 days with 205 days credited after she pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana on school or library property.
The charges stemmed from her connection with an incident on May 25 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice was dismissed at sentencing.
She was ordered to pay $266 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while incarcerated.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said the Cadillac Police Department located her car in the parking lot of Lincoln Elementary School on May 25. She was found to have methamphetamine and marijuana. As a result, the charges were sought against her.
Although it is legal for a person who is 21 years or older to possess not more than 2.5 ounces of processed marijuana or 12 marijuana plants, it is still illegal to possess or consume marijuana on public or private school property.
“It may be legal for adults to possess marijuana, but not on school property. We must protect school property,‘ he said. “Meth continues to be a problem. It’s has been a significant problem in this neighborhood. We have prosecuted the cases near Lincoln School aggressively and sent several dealers and users to prison and shut down a couple of drug houses over the last three years.‘
Elmore said Plomb just finished parole from her last felony and she has been in and out of jail and prison. He also said drug crimes are not victimless crimes and endanger the safety of the entire community.
