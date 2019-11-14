Harrietta woman take plea for possession of drugs on school property

CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Harrietta woman accepted a plea recently after she was charged in 28th Circuit Court in June with offenses claiming she possessed drugs on school property.
Devin Jean Plomb pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on school or library property and possession of marijuana on school or library property for her connection with an incident on May 25 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing.
She faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines when she is sentenced, likely sometime in December. She originally faced up to life in prison due to the habitual offender enhancement.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said in May when Plomb was arraigned in 84th District Court the Cadillac Police Department reportedly located her car in the parking lot of Lincoln Elementary School on May 25. She was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. As a result, the charges were sought against her.
Although it is legal for a person who is 21 years or older to possess not more than 2.5 ounces of processed marijuana or 12 marijuana plants, it is still illegal to possess or consume marijuana on public or private school property.
“The recent legalization of marijuana in Michigan still provides that it is still unlawful to possess marijuana on school property. While no students were present, we still must preserve our school drug-free zones,‘ Elmore said. “If we do not protect our schools, casually discarded remnants or paraphernalia like needles could endanger our children.‘
A $100,000 cash or surety bond was remanded and revoked and she is awaiting sentencing.
