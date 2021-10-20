CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Harrison man faced multiple driving offenses, including drunken driving during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Seth Richard Woodworth was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated with a high BAC, operating while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16 and open intoxicants in a vehicle for his connection with an incident on Oct. 15 in Clam Lake Township.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Woodworth is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 8:50 p.m. on Oct. 15, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle after they heard reports of a suspected drunken driver, according to a press release by the post. Troopers located the vehicle and made the traffic stop on South Mackinaw Trail near M-115 in Clam Lake Township, police said.
Woodworth was driving the vehicle and police said he displayed signs of intoxication and was arrested. Police said he also had a 12-year-old passenger in the vehicle and an open pint of vodka at the time of his arrest.
Woodworth was released on a personal recognizance bond and is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 3.
