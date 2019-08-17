Harrison man awaiting sentencing after CSC plea

CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Harrison man is awaiting sentencing on a criminal sexual conduct charge after he took a plea recently in 28th Circuit Court.
Mark Allen Gainor pleaded no contest to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of March 1, 2006-March 1, 2010 in Boon Township. A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, charges of first-degree CSC person under 13 and defendant 17 or older and two counts second-degree CSC person under 13 and defendant 17 will be dismissed at sentencing.
A $10,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked by the court and Gainor is awaiting sentencing.
