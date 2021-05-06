Harrison man charged with assault, domestic violence

CADILLAC — A 40-year-old Harrison man faced assault and domestic violence offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court.
Lance Vanbuskirk stood mute and had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf for charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and domestic violence for his connection with an incident on April 5 in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the assault-related offense, which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times.
If convicted, Vanbuskirk faces up to 15 years in prison or $7,500 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Vanbuskirk is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a press release by the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, it stated at 7:40 p.m. on April 5 troopers from the post were dispatched to a domestic assault at a residence on Freedom Road in Clam Lake Township. Vanbuskirk allegedly got into a fight with a family member, according to police. When troopers arrived, police said the victim was walking towards them bleeding heavily from the face.
A short time later, police said Vanbuskirk exited the home and began walking towards troopers holding a hand towel. Troopers could not tell if he had a weapon under the towel and troopers ordered Vanbuskirk to get on the ground, according to the press release.
Police said Vanbuskirk eventually complied, dropped the towel and got on the ground. After a brief investigation, which included interviewing both parties involved, police said Vanbuskirk was arrested.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued by the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.