CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Harrison man was arraigned recently in 84th District Court for his part in a drunken driving incident and a probation violation.
Scott Alan Helton was charged recently with one count of operating while intoxicated third offense and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied for his connection with an incident on Nov. 19 in Clam Lake Township. If convicted, he faces between one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
He also was arraigned on a probation violation stemming from previous drunken driving and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied convictions.
The charges in question are only accusations. Helton is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Nov. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.