CADILLAC — A 56-year-old Harrison man is facing a methamphetamine-related offense after his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Reiner Frank Waidler was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on July 17 in Boon Township. If convicted, Waidler faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. Waidler is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
He was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Nov. 10.
