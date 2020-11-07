CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Harrison woman was charged with a drug-related offense during her arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Valerie Marie Desch was charged with one count of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on July 18 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge.
If convicted and due to the habitual offender enhancement, Desch faces a potential life sentence.
The charge in question is an accusation. Desch is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond, and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Nov. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.