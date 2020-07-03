Harrison woman charged with possession of meth

CADILLAC — A 43-year-old Harrison woman faced a felony drug charge after her Thursday arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Joyce Christine Stevens was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on March 21 in Cadillac. If convicted, Stevens faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines.
In an unrelated incident, Stevens also was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of third-degree retail fraud for her connection with an incident on Jan. 10 in Clam Lake Township.
The charges in question are only accusations. Stevens is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Stevens was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond, and a probable cause conference for the felony drug case was scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 14.
