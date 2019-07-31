CADILLAC — The Boy Who Lived turns 39 today.
Harry Potter, the main character in the enormously famous fantasy series, has a July 31, 1980 birthdate, according to popular analysis of the second book in the seven-book series.
The books by J.K. Rowling that introduced Harry Potter to the so-called "Muggle" world (that's us) debuted in the United States in 1998 (UK readers got him earlier, in 1997).
Now, more than 20 years after children first read about Quidditch and Hogwarts and Ron and Hermione, books about Harry Potter and the wizarding world continue to be popular. In 2018, the official Harry Potter website announced that the series had sold its 500 millionth book.
Cadillac readers are still fans.
"It's still a very popular seller," said Angela Warner, owner of Bound for Books, a used book store at 7540 East 34 Road, Cadillac where used copies of the Harry Potter books sell quickly. “We have people looking for them more than we’re getting them in.‘
Other local book experts agreed.
"The character Harry Potter is still so widely known," said Tereesa Smith, manager of Horizon Books in downtown Cadillac. "Every age group is still learning about Harry Potter."
"Hollywood is still creating films set in the world of Harry Potter, colleges now have Quidditch teams, and libraries, bookstores and businesses all over are hosting Harry Potter events," said Emily Oleniczak, who works in reference and teen services at the Cadillac Wexford Public Library. "Participation in our own Harry Potter programming has stayed consistently high since the first Harry Potter birthday celebration we hosted six years ago."
The Cadillac Wexford Public Library was due to hold two Harry Potter events Wednesday, a Quidditch match (based on a flying broomstick game wizards play in the world of Harry Potter) and a cupcake decorating contest.
A Potter-themed escape room was so popular last year that the library added extra sessions, according to Oleniczak.
Harry Potter events can still draw a crowd, Smith agreed.
Horizon Bookstore's event marking the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorceror's Stone (the US title of the first book in the series) last fall was well-attended, Smith said.
For Megan Erickson, a 32-year-old from Cadillac who first read the books when she was 17 and still re-reads the books, the books are "good for escaping reality."
"If you're gonna dive into another world, there may as well be magic and weird stuff!" she told the Cadillac News via text message. "I wish magic was real. The simplicity yet complicated mess of it all."
The magic and the emotion are part of why the Harry Potter books have enduring power, Oleniczak agreed.
"It's a battle of good vs. evil," she wrote in an email. "The world is filled with odd, mysterious, and magical things that don't exist in the real world, and it has a very humble but powerful theme — love wins."
Adults who first encountered the Harry Potter books when they were children, like Oleniczak and Erickson, remain fans of the books—adults sometimes tell library staffers they wish there were more Harry Potter events for adults—and buy new copies for their kids.
"Now my generation is sharing their love of Harry's world with their own children," Oleniczak said. "J.K. Rowling has created a classic that will be passed down just like Little House on the Prairie and A Wrinkle in Time."
Smith said it's often parents or grandparents buying the books for kids.
And Harry Potter still works his magic, teaching youngsters to love reading.
“It’s like a gateway book,‘ Smith said.
