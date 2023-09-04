MANTON — Thousands of people packed into downtown Manton on Monday to celebrate Labor Day with their friends and families.
The 99th annual Manton Harvest Festival concluded with the parade, which included dozens of units, including first responders, veterans groups, local businesses, candidates for political office, public service organizations and individuals.
For many who attended Monday, the event signified an unofficial end of summer.
With temperatures in the 80s, it certainly didn't feel like summer was coming to an end, but that didn't stop people from contemplating the season to come.
"Seventies is fine," said Manton resident Tera Bredahl, who was at the parade with her son, Graycen. "But not this. I'm looking forward to cooler weather, for sure."
Boon resident Lindsay Gray attended the parade with her 4-year-old son, Easton Green.
Gray said the kids were able to do a lot of swimming over the summer, and they also visited the sand dunes. With fall approaching, however, Green said they were looking most forward to hunting season and the beginning of football, which her other son in the sixth grade plays.
Fort Wayne, Indiana, resident Abby Sowles was in town visiting an aunt who lives in Manton.
Sowles said the thing she and her son, Oliver, look forward to during the fall and winter is the holidays and festivities.
With school here, Manton resident Nikia Parker said she misses not being able to see her kids any time she wants but has appreciated not having to hear the same complaints every day.
"It's been good not having to hear that 'I'm bored,'" Parker laughed. "And the kids sleep really good the first few weeks back to school."
While summer was chock-full of fun events, including a trip to Canada, camping and kayaking, Parker said cooler weather brings fall colors to northern Michigan, which she particularly enjoys.
In addition, everyone in the family are football fans, including Pop Warner, which her son, 12-year-old Zxander Oster, plays.
Max and Griffin Wallender spent a lot of time over the summer months swimming near the Manton campground. Their mother, Sarah, said while summer was fun, fall brings color to the trees and one of the family's favorites holidays — Halloween.
One family that wasn't relishing the transition to cooler weather were the Meeks, who recently moved back to Tustin. Kayla Meeks said they've been accustomed to the warmer conditions in Oklahoma, where her husband was stationed in the Navy.
While it remains to be seen if the cooler weather will be to the family's liking, Meeks said something she does enjoy about the start of school is having more time to herself; Meeks is taking classes, as well, and is able to focus better on her work when the kids are at school.
The Cadillac News would like to know your opinion on the changing of the seasons. Take the online survey here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdG5K2VReUStUMnFa5m6SgW5iUudJnAafcv5hYrhWByI-VChg/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.