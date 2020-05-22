Harwell announces run for Missaukee Prosecutor's office

LAKE CITY — Cameron Harwell is taking another run at elected office.
The long-time public defender and current Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in Osceola County is running for Prosecutor in Missaukee County, where he lives.
Harwell's name has been on the ballot before; he has run for the prosecutor's job in Missaukee County twice before and, more recently, ran for probate judge.
In a news release, Harwell quoted Winston Churchill to explain why he is running again.
"'Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.'"
Harwell noted that, over the past 20 years, new prosecutors have gotten the job via appointment, not election. Both incumbent Prosecutor David Denhouten and former Prosecutor Melissa Ransom were appointed to prosecutor's job. Ransom won subsequent elections as prosecutor, while Denhouten is running for the first time following his 2018 appointment, which became effective Jan. 1, 2019.
"Over those past two decades, much has changed. The rise of opioid and methamphetamine use, along with their rippling effects, has significantly impacted the quality of life in our community," Harwell wrote in a press release announcing his run. "As my wife and I have raised the fourth generation of children in her family here in Missaukee County, it is apparent that our area's youth face serious challenges that were not prevalent in previous generations. I will take an aggressive stand in the prosecution of such cases, and work hard to restore the quality of life in Missaukee County for our generations to come."
Harwell worked as a public defender for 20 years, became an assistant prosecutor in Osceola County in July 2019 and cited "extensive courtroom experience" as part of his qualifications.
"I will bring to the office of Prosecutor a proven expertise in criminal justice with a broad understanding of the needs of our community," Harwell said. "To be an effective prosecutor requires a depth of both legal experience and life experience, both of which I possess."
Harwell filed as a Republican, as did the incumbent prosecutor, David Denhouten. The two will face off in a primary election in August.
