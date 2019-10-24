EVART — Evart’s Riverside Park East’s trail will be transformed into a haunted forest for the Evart Little League’s annual Haunted Park.
With 13 scenes of horror, walkers will be guided down a path to witness things like creepy clowns and cackling witches from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
This horror-filled walk was originally put on by the Evart Chamber of Commerce but was taken over by the little league three years ago.
“When we lost the bowling alley, we lost our main fundraising source,‘ said little league treasurer Jennie Duncan. “When we heard the chamber no longer wanted to put the walk on, we jumped at the opportunity.‘
Since taking it over, Little League President George Sims said the team is still working on the haunted walk but it gets better each year the little league puts it on.
“We still are working out the kinks, but it gets better each year,‘ he said.
In previous years, the haunted forest has raised upwards of $2,000 for the little league and brought in more than 400 people. Sims hopes this year will be even better thanks to the number of donations from the community.
“If the weather stays nice we should do even better this year because of all the donations from people and businesses in the community,‘ he said.
In the past, the little league has had to purchase most of the odds and ends to make the walk the best that it can be. But this year, Duncan said more people than ever have come together to donate things from tealights to hot chocolate that will be enjoyed at the end of the walk.
This year, people will be taking a guided tour in groups of five to 10 people through 13 different scenes with themes like scary clowns, chainsaw-wielding madmen and seances.
While there is no age limit on the event, it is recommended that parents use their best judgment when taking younger children on a walk in the park. Those 12 and younger will need to be accompanied by an adult.
“I think parents are pretty perceptive about these things,‘ Duncan said. “I have had 5-year-olds take the walk like a champ. It is really up to the parent’s discretion on whether or not this is something their child can handle.‘
Before or after being guided along the haunted trail, people will be able to enjoy hot chocolate and other snacks. Goodies will be free but a donation jar will be available.
Taking a trip down the spooktacular trail is $5 with all proceeds going toward the Evart Little League.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.