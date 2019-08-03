CADILLAC — Over the last couple of years, Pilgrim's Village Resort and Fishing Shop owner Steve Knaisel has noticed more mayflies.
While not as many as decades ago, when the insects were so abundant that their bodies would cover homes and roadways during the days after they hatched, the few that Knaisel has seen in recent years have given him hope they weren't completely extinct.
This year, his hope reached a new level.
Knaisel said for the first time in a long time, he noticed clusters of mayflies congregating around lights.
"We've been told over the years there were none left," Knaisel said. "That's simply not true. Something is changing in the lakes for the better."
"It's certainly encouraging to see some," said DNR Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello. "It's clearly not like it was 30 years ago but there are at least some."
Tonello said a popular theory about the disappearance of mayflies is that it is connected with the city's use of copper sulfate to control swimmer's itch.
Although the city stopped spraying years ago and copper sulfate eventually was shown to be ineffective in controlling swimmer's itch, Tonello said its use left behind harmful heavy metals in the sediment of the lake, where mayflies begin their lives.
Other places besides Cadillac, including Fife Lake, also saw declines in mayfly populations believed to have been caused by copper sulfate, Tonello said.
Tonello said it is possible that enough sediment has built up since the city stopped applying copper sulfate to allow mayflies to reestablish more healthy numbers but he's not sure if this is what has been happening in Lake Cadillac.
Jennifer Jermalowicz-Jones, with Restorative Lake Sciences, said the resurgence of mayflies is likely due to low algae and higher dissolved oxygen levels in the lakes.
"This year we are behind in water temps due to the late and cool spring and not too hot summer," Jermalowicz-Jones said. "Cooler waters hold more dissolved oxygen. The mayflies like higher dissolved oxygen and moderate algal abundance. It is a great source of food for the lake fishery."
Jermalowicz-Jones said this may be an indication of a fundamental change in the lake that could result in larger mayfly populations in future years.
"The health of the lakes has been better this year due to the lower amounts of algae," Jermalowicz-Jones said. "The mayflies prefer a more pristine environment. They are picky about water quality. As the weather improves, the conditions of the lakes also improve … i.e. less algae, more oxygen, etc."
When there are more mayflies, Tonello said fish populations benefit because they are a major food source, so much so that in years past, fishermen sometimes had trouble getting walleye and other species to hit their lures because mayflies provided a much easier meal.
Tonello said he doesn't think the volume of mayflies he's seen this year will affect the fish population one way or the other but if they return to their former prevalence, fish populations also will become more healthy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.