Having second thoughts? How to spoil your ballot.

CADILLAC — Some things about the election are already too late to be changed. For others, you still have a little more time before your decision sticks.
In the "too late" category is voting by mail. If you received an absentee ballot but have not yet mailed it, you're going to need to make alternative plans to cast your ballot. There simply isn't enough time for your ballot to reach your clerk's office before Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to a warning from Michigan's Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson; local clerks said it's probably too late but it's ultimately your choice.
If you have an absentee ballot that you haven't submitted yet, you have two options: you can drop-off your ballot in person or you can simply go vote in person.
Absentee ballots can be dropped off at your clerk's office through 8 p.m. on Election Day, according to the Secretary of State's FAQ on absentee voting.
If you decide to vote in person, you'll want to bring your absentee ballot with you on Election Day to surrender it (if you can't do that because you lost it or destroyed it, you'll need to sign a statement saying so).
In the "not too late" category is changing your vote.
You do that by "spoiling" your ballot. As of Wednesday in Wexford County, 43 voters have done just that, according to Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman.
It works like this:
If you've already mailed in your ballot but have since changed your mind about how you want to vote, it's not yet too late to spoil your ballot.
You'll need to submit a written and signed request to your clerk (township or city) to spoil your ballot.
If you mail that request, it needs to be received by Friday, Oct. 30; it's probably already too late.
However, you can still spoil the ballot by showing up in person. If you've already sent your ballot in and the clerk has received it, you'll need to spoil it by showing up at the clerk's office in person no later than 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2 (the day before the election).
If you've filled out the ballot but haven't submitted it yet and have decided you want to change your vote, you have slightly more time to spoil your ballot and get a new one; the deadline for that is 4 p.m. on Monday. You'll need to surrender the ballot to the clerk. If you've lost or destroyed your ballot and can't surrender it, you'll need to sign a statement to that effect.
"Township and City Clerks will also be holding office hours this coming weekend, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. They will be available then for voters to drop off ballots as well," Nyman said.
Most of the absentee ballots that were sent out have been returned already, according to two local county clerks.
In Wexford County, 7,216 absentee ballots were mailed and 5,704 have been returned thus far.
In Osceola County, 4,404 were mailed and 3,542 were returned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.