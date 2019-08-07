CADILLAC — Ruth Essig joined the Air Force in 1969 after graduating from Cadillac High School.
Her parents didn’t approve.
“It was horrific,‘ she admitted. “The only reason I stayed in basic training is because my parents didn’t want me to do this. They didn’t think I would make it and that had an effect on me — I thought, I will do it ... I needed to get out of this environment to find myself. I’m still on that journey.‘
Essig was stationed in Greece and Hawaii and she’s been traveling ever since.
She has lived in Australia, where she traveled alone across the country on a motorcycle and lived alone in the “bush‘ for five months. In New Zealand she enjoyed self-contained hiking.
After reading the best-selling book, “1,000 Places to See Before You Die,‘ she was drawn to the idea of taking a 500-mile hike through the Pyrenees mountains, which she undertook with a friend last April.
The Camino de Santiago, or the Way of Saint James, is an ancient Catholic pilgrimage across the Pyrenees from France to the Spanish city of Santiago de Compostela. The 500-mile trail winds through some of Europe’s most beautiful landscapes. Essig spent 39 days on the trail, taking the most popular route from the city of Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port at the base of the French Pyrenees to Santiago in northwestern Spain.
Although the hike is a Medieval pilgrimage taken by Catholics for more than 1,000 years, it has become a tourist destination. In 2017, more than 300,000 hiked the Camino.
For Essig, the hike was a “spiritual journey.‘
“People are out there for a lot of different reasons,‘ she said. “This was very deep and personal for me. I’m still processing a lot of it ... This hike is no joke, 500 miles.‘
Essig prepared for months in advance by “just walking‘ everyday, starting at one hour and working up to seven-hour walks.
She flew to Barcelona and took two trains to arrive at the Pyrenean foothills in southwest France. She and a friend started hiking Easter Sunday, April 21. The first day they walked 17 miles. From then on, they averaged 10 to 21 miles a day and took one day of rest each week.
They encountered tourists from around the world, wind storms, snow, and unexpected crowds.
“I was astounded at the number of people out there,‘ she said. “As time went on, that was the most disruptive aspect of the hike, and we were there at the beginning of the hiking season. I can’t imagine peak season.‘
“People say I’m brave and that what I do takes such courage,‘ she said. “I was just following my heart. And that’s what takes courage.‘
Essig lives in Cadillac and is a massage therapist and a medical transcriptionist.
