At the end of the year, Judge William Fagerman will step down as the from the 28th Circuit Court.
For that reason, non-incumbents candidates Michael Hayes of Cadillac and Jason Elmore of Cadillac are seeking the six-year term to become the new 28th Circuit Court judge, which presides in both Missaukee and Wexford counties.
With that mind, the Cadillac News asked each candidate a series of questions to help inform voters before they head out to the polls or send in an absentee ballot. The questions and responses from each candidate are what follows.
Michael Hayes, 28th Circuit Court Judge candidate
• Tell us about yourself:
First and foremost, I am a man of faith who believes in treating all people with dignity and respect. I have a wonderful wife, Dr. Kristin Hayes, and two adorable children. My family moved to Cadillac in 2016 for my wife’s job. With a doctor (OB/GYN) wife, we could have moved anywhere in the country, but we chose Cadillac and the surrounding area because we love it here. I am a community minded person, and I serve on the board of the CWTA, United Way, the St. Ann School Parent Advisory Council, and I am active in Rotary Club.
• Why are you running for this position?
Becoming a judge is something I have always dreamed of doing. I believe that I am the best candidate for 28th Circuit Court Judge. Being a judge requires a unique set of skills. A judge must, above all else, remain impartial, and this is where I thrive. A judge should also not bring his biases to the bench. Being newer to the community is a benefit in this regard. Having fewer, long-lasting relationships means that I have fewer biases regarding local people and businesses. I will treat everybody equally, regardless of their life story or position in the community.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
The core responsibilities of a judge are to faithfully apply the law and ensure that the justice is served. A judge must enforce the law as it is written, regardless of whether they agree with the law. A judge must make sure that criminal sentences are fair and just. In order to fulfill these responsibilities, it is important that a judge be prepared. If I take the bench, I know that I will have people’s lives and livelihoods in my hands. Attention to detail and preparation are where I excel. This makes me the best candidate for the job.
• How can the courts address the issue of drugs in our communities?
Unfortunately, our courts are not always in the best position to address the drug problems plaguing our communities. Our courts often lack adequate resources to ensure individuals with addiction get the treatment that they need and deserve. However, judges can do their part by making sure that those convicted of drug crimes are properly sentenced. I will make sure to balance the needs of society, the needs of the victim, and even the needs of the criminal defendants in my sentencing. Regardless of the sentence given, I will be as fair as I possibly can to each of these parties.
• What are your thoughts on sentencing guidelines?
Sentencing is never a one-size-fits-all decision. In most cases, the sentencing guidelines recommend an appropriate range for a minimum sentence. Judges do have the discretion to deviate from minimum sentencing ranges. There are a variety of factors that go into a sentence, and our hard-working probation and parole teams also help the judge to evaluate what sentence would be most appropriate. If I am elected, I will have faith in their work, but I will also not be afraid to increase the sentence for the worst offenders. My sentences will be appropriate and fair.
• How would you approach mask enforcement complaints due to the current COVID-19 pandemic?
Mask enforcement issues are unlikely to come before the Circuit Court because these issues are not felony criminal matters. This is a challenging question with legitimate concerns on both sides of the debate. It is of utmost importance that judges remain neutral on political issues, in order to maintain public confidence that the courts are unbiased. The Michigan Code of Judicial Conduct prohibits me from being more specific. However, as with all matters that come before me, I promise to be honest, fair, and treat those before me with dignity and respect.
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or a misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
I have never been convicted of a crime.
Jason Elmore, 28th Circuit Court Judge candidate
• Tell us about yourself.
This has been my family’s home for five generations. I grew up playing on its streets, working its fields, and going to its schools. Alicia, our three children and I choose to live here. I graduated from Hope College, Chicago-Kent College of Law, and U.S. Command and General Staff College. For 22 years, I have been an attorney and am an Army lieutenant colonel with active, deployed, and reserve duty. I have served as a local, federal, and military prosecuting, defense, and appellate counsel, as well as a military judge. I have severed with several local programs, organizations, and boards.
• Why are you running for this position?
We are all mere stewards of our time, talents, and treasures. I am called to serve. I have been blessed to call this home, to receive a good education, and to serve my country and community in valuable ways. My experiences and lessons of leadership and service accumulated in the Army, community programs, and courtrooms here and around the world have uniquely prepared me to serve in this position of public trust. I have watched and learned from Judges Peterson, Corwin, and Fagerman over decades, who have set a great example and high bar of compassion, fairness, and justice.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
Judges are an indispensable part of justice. As a defense attorney, I represented the accused. As a local, federal and army prosecutor, I fought to protect society. As an Army judge, I ensured the conduct in the courtroom was professional and dignified. Judges ensure the judicial system is operated for the benefit of the parties and the public; not itself. Judges safeguard the rights of the parties and rule impartially on matters brought before the court in strict accordance with the law. When discretion is properly exercised, a judge applies it fairly, not based on political agendas and personal whims.
• How can courts address the issue of drugs in our communities?
As the prosecutor, I worked in and out of the courtroom for solutions to our drug epidemic. Drug crimes impact both the user and society. I have worked closely with police and media, supported improved treatment programing, and yet achieved increased prison sentences for repeat offenders. The roles of the judge and prosecutor are distinct. The prosecutor alone decides how and when to prosecute cases. Judges speak through their sentences, which must balance punishment and rehabilitation with deterrence and protection of society. Judges, however, can and should work behind the scenes to improve the administration of justice and rehabilitative options
• What are your thoughts on sentencing guidelines?
The sentencing guidelines only apply to felony cases. They are intended to reduce disparity between cases and to guide judges to fair and just sentences. They take into consideration prior convictions and the severity of the offense. I have 15 years of experience working with attorneys, judges, and the Department of Correction on hundreds of cases involving sentencing guidelines. Consistent, knowledgeable, and fair application of the guidelines in issuing sentences aid prosecutors and defense counsel in how to prosecute, defend, and resolve cases. Experience leads to fair and just sentencing on the cases that matter the most to our communities.
• How would you approach mask enforcement complaints due to the current COVID-19 pandemic?
Many people may think judges enforce the laws. Prosecutors and police enforce laws. Judges rule on legal disputes. During these trying COVID times, I choose to believe that citizens, businesses, groups, and leaders are trying to do the right thing. As a community, we have gone through fear, frenzy, hope, and confusion. We have seen 181 emergency executive orders and rescissions come and go. The best we can do is work together and adapt. In direct response, however, it is worth noting that most violations of the Governor’s orders would be misdemeanors handled in the lower district, not circuit, court.
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or a misdemeanor? If so, when was it and for what were you convicted?
No.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.