CADILLAC — A train has derailed in Cadillac and is blocking both lanes of Chestnut Street near N. Lake Street, as well as Haynes Street near N. Lake Street.
Cadillac Police say several cars of the train have derailed.
A detour route to head west from N. Lake Street at either of the blocked intersections would be continuing north on N. Lake Street to Wright Street and heading west to Bond Street, which will intersect again with Haynes Street. Police ask that motorists avoid traveling east on Chestnut Street past Linden as the road will be closed to through traffic.
Per the Great Lakes Railroad company, road closures due to the train derailment are expected to last until Thursday for Haynes Street and Friday for Chestnut Street. Please continue to follow the posted detour routes.
