Haynes Street now open; crews still working at site of train derailment

CADILLAC — As of Monday afternoon, Haynes Street was open to traffic after being closed off following a train derailment last week.
A train derailed Wednesday and blocked both lanes of Chestnut Street near North Lake Street, as well as Haynes Street near North Lake Street.
Cadillac Police say several cars of the train derailed, although none tipped over completely.
Per the Great Lakes Railroad company, road closures due to the train derailment were expected to last until at least Friday, although crews were able to open up Chestnut Street on Thursday.
An official on scene last week said investigation into the cause of the derailment was still ongoing and additional information could not be revealed.
In the days following the incident, a number of Great Lakes Railroad company employees arrived to “re-rail” the track to repair damaged areas and position the train cars upright again.
On Monday, a handful of people were still working at the scene, which remained taped off.
The Cadillac News reached out to the Great Lakes Railroad company on Monday for additional details on the incident and repair work but did not hear back by press time.
