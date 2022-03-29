Hazardous driving conditions forecasted for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

CADILLAC — Old Man Winter isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet.
The calendar may say it’s spring but tonight into Wednesday morning, the area is forecasted to receive a few parting shots from the season prior.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch, and warned of snow accumulation of up to an inch, and ice accumulation up to two-tenths of an inch.
“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the NWS notice states. “The hazardous condition could impact the morning commute.”
Accuweather Senior Meteorologist John Feerick said conditions on Northern Michigan roadways likely will be the most hazardous Tuesday night and before the arrival of sun Wednesday morning, as temperatures drop to the 20s and a mix of snow, sleet and rain pelt the area through the early morning hours.
Conditions should immediately start to improve with the arrival of dawn, bringing sunlight and rising temperatures. By Wednesday afternoon, when temperatures are expected to be in the 40s, Feerick said the roadways should be clear.
While ice is expected to accumulate on trees and power lines, Feerick said it probably won’t be heavy enough to snap limbs or lead to widespread power outages in the area.
The greatest risk for ice is expected across northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula, where there may be some slick travel and isolated power outages late Tuesday through Wednesday, according to Accuweather.
